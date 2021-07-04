Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC Amends Guidelines For Cattle Markets Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 01:48 pm
NCOC Eid Al-Adha guidelines

The National Command And Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that over 16.7 million doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far ahead of Eid Al-Adha 2021.

According to the NCOC, so far over 16.7 million doses have been administered nationwide as it also began administration of Moderna COVID vaccine at Islamabad mass vaccination centre.

The decision-making body on COVID-19 in the country further issued guidelines for Eid Al Adha, directing the concerned authorities to assure that cattle markets are established outside the cities’ to curb the virus spread.

“A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities,” it said. “The staffers and the traders at the cattle market should be vaccinated.”

The body further conveyed that a team headed by DG NCOC visited Gilgit Baltistan to review the vaccination process.

Earlier, the National Ministry of Health has also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid Al-Adha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry said.

It further added that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

