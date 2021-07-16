President Dr Arif Alvi Is Now On TikTok

President Dr Arif Alvi is also part of the world’s most popular video-sharing application TikTok, which has been suspended twice in Pakistan over objectionable content.

Sharing the first video of President Dr Arif Alvi on the President’s official Twitter account which confirmed the news of him joining TikTok.

In his video message, Alvi assured to spread positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan.

“We will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users and the young generation,” the video message said.

The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok! To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users. Follow https://t.co/G78TG3VtAx on TikTok

&

Watch our first video now 👇https://t.co/b3c2SXricr pic.twitter.com/LYe1QaQvHE — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 16, 2021

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had announced to lift the ban from TikTok, one of the most popular video-sharing applications globally.

The SHC had reversed the decision on banning TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to restore the application.

The court, however, has directed the PTA to expedite the disposal of LGBT related applications.

Moreover, the PTA has promised to dispose of the complaints by July 5.

On Thursday, Tiktok issued a response message to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order to ban the app across Pakistan.

Ban Lifted For The Second Time

Back in April, Pakistan, for the second time, had removed a ban on TikTok consequent to a local high court’s order.

This was done almost a month after the same judicature had directed PTA to “immediately block access” of the TikTok service.

However, PTA had also issued a strict warning to TikTok against “vulgar and objectionable content”, which it was told to remove.

The authority said in a press release shared on Twitter, “PTA has issued directions to the service providers to unblock access to the TikTok App.”

It also warned, “the TikTok App management has been told to ensure that vulgar and objectionable content are to be made inaccessible in accordance with the PECA provisions and directions of the Honorable Court.”

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had stated to the PTA’s director-general that the body should have a system that could differentiate between “good and bad”.

Justice Qaiser had said, “When PTA takes action [against immoral content], people will not upload such videos,” to which the latter said the authority had spoken to TikTok to block repeat offenders.