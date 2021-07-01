Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

TikTok issues statement In Response To The Ban Imposed by SHC

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:12 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
TikTok responds to SHC's ban in Pakistan

Tiktok has issued a response message to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order to ban the app across Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the SHC had ordered to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across the country over immoral and objectionable content.

“The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.

“We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun and vital economic opportunities for many years to come,” the statement by TikTok concluded.

The SHC has issued a notice to the attorney general of Pakistan and directed him to follow the orders and get the app suspended.

Presenting his arguments in the court, the petitioner’s lawyer said Peshawar High Court had earlier banned TikTok as some videos uploaded on the platform are “immoral and against the teachings of Islam.”

The lawyer said his client had approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court, however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.

The court has summoned the parties involved in the case on July 8.

Ban Lifted For The Second Time

Back in April, Pakistan, for the second time, had removed a ban on TikTok consequent to a local high court’s order.

This was done almost a month after the same judicature had directed PTA to “immediately block access” of the TikTok service.

However, PTA had also issued a strict warning to TikTok against “vulgar and objectionable content”, which it was told to remove.

The authority said in a press release shared on Twitter, “PTA has issued directions to the service providers to unblock access to the TikTok App.”

It also warned, “the TikTok App management has been told to ensure that vulgar and objectionable content are to be made inaccessible in accordance with the PECA provisions and directions of the Honorable Court.”

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had stated to the PTA’s director-general that the body should have a system that could differentiate between “good and bad”.

Justice Qaiser had said, “When PTA takes action [against immoral content], people will not upload such videos,” to which the latter said the authority had spoken to TikTok to block repeat offenders.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Nida Dar century of T20I wickets
5 mins ago
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the...
Bilal Abbas
18 mins ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025
19 mins ago
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025

Renault has been providing signs that it plans to speed up its...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
27 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app
30 mins ago
Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing App

Instagram, like many other media firms before it, is preparing to adopt...
Fruits benefits
42 mins ago
Food which strengthens your immune system during monsoon

As much as we love the monsoon season, it brings a lot...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Steel melters
42 seconds ago
Steel melters, re-rollers found involved in massive duty evasion

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I & IR), Lahore...
Nida Dar century of T20I wickets
5 mins ago
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the...
Bilal Abbas
18 mins ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Pakistan
19 mins ago
‘Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its land against another country’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan would not allow...