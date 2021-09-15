Information Minister welcomes Afghan women football team’s arrival in Pakistan

APP News Agency

15th Sep, 2021. 11:46 am
Information Minister welcomes Afghan women football team’s arrival in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has welcomed the Afghan women football team’s arrival in Pakistan, via the Torkham border crossing.

“We welcome the Afghan women football team, who arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

He said the female players have valid Afghan passports and Pakistani visas.
The Afghan women football team was received by Nauman Nadeem of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

