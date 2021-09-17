Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman Case: Cleric abuses student by promising him to help pass exam, says police

The police has on Friday submitted a charge sheet in a Lahore court against cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in a sexual abuse case.

The police provided challan after completing the investigation against accused Mufti Aziz.

According to the charge sheet, the cleric sexually abused his student by promising him help in passing his exam.

Forensic testing confirmed the authenticity of the video in which he was purportedly seen sexually abusing the student. Besides, a total of 22 witnesses have been recorded in the challan.

Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman Confessed To Crime In Student Abuse Case

Earlier, the religious cleric had confessed to the crime during interrogation in a student abuse case and the accused also recorded his statement.

The victim, Sabir Shah, had told police that his life was in danger as Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman and his sons threatened to kill him.

In the FIR lodged at Lahore’s North Cantonment police station, Sabir Shah said that after presenting videos as evidence to Maulana Muhammad Hafeez Jalandhari, the Nazim-e-Ala of the Federation of Madrassas, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman started threatening him with ‘murder and serious consequences’.

In the FIR, Sabir Shah has said that he belongs to Swat and he had entered Jamia Manzoor Islamia Madrassa in 2013.

“I Was Intoxicated,” The Cleric Said

On the other hand, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also released a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to malign his reputation”.

The cleric claimed, “Certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him.”

“This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it,” he added.

“Where is my accuser? It has been two weeks since he was last seen…I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he detailed further.

Moreover, the notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads, “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation, the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”

The religious institute also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.

Note that a video featuring the religious cleric went viral and brought storm all over social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student.

The viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties had demanded action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.