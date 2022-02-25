Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am
37pct of Pakistan’s wheat comes from Ukraine: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said she was told that 37 per cent of Pakistan’s wheat came from Ukraine.

In a tweet, pointing towards Ukraine’s prosperity and importance amid Russia’s attack on it, Sherry Rehman said Ukraine used to be the Soviet Union’s granary and quite literally, the region’s breadbasket.

“If u were reading about the Soviet Union in the early 1980s, Ukraine used to always be called THE Ukraine, because it was part of the USSR,” she wrote.

In response to the PPP leader’s claim of Pakistan’s dependence on Ukraine for 37 per cent of wheat, Spokesperson to Finance Minister Muzzammil Aslam asked her if she was talking about 37 per cent of what Pakistan imported or 37 per cent of what Pakistan consumed.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Moscow on February 23 to meet President Putin and discuss a range of issues, including economic cooperation. His visit had taken place hours after the US and a number of Western nations had slapped Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin in the Kremlin, had said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office had said.​

