Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Abdul Qadir: Population issues must be addressed to promote growth
Abdul Qadir: Population issues must be addressed to promote growth

Abdul Qadir: Population issues must be addressed to promote growth

Articles
Advertisement
Abdul Qadir: Population issues must be addressed to promote growth

Abdul Qadir

Advertisement
  • Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, stated on Monday that tackling population-related concerns was critical to promoting sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth
  • The minister stated that the government was committed to containing the country’s growing population by executing global duties to address poverty, health issues, illiteracy, and violations of human rights
  • he asked provincial governments, civil society groups, and the commercial sector to work with the federal government to promote the country’s population and development objectives
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, stated on Monday that tackling population-related concerns was critical to promoting sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth.

Addressing a seminar on World Population Day, the minister stated that the government was committed to containing the country’s growing population by executing global duties to address poverty, health issues, illiteracy, and violations of human rights. He stated that the administration has made population and development a major priority to solve all issues concerning the country’s population.

He expressed sanguinity that Pakistan will take every possible measure to meet its international commitments and execute the National Action Plan on Population while including all stakeholders and implementing partners.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the importance of improving citizens’ understanding of family planning to reduce Pakistan’s rapidly growing population.

Advertisement

However, he asked provincial governments, civil society groups, and the commercial sector to work with the federal government to promote the country’s population and development objectives.

He stated that World Population Day is marked annually on July 11 and that population-related concerns may be resolved by closing the gap between worrying inequities and prejudices in gender, age, disability, and class.

Moreover, he expressed his joy that Pakistan and other United Nations member nations were honoring World Population Day, an annual event held since 1989 to emphasize the importance of population-related topics and challenges.

The subject of World Population Day 2022, “A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing possibilities and safeguarding rights and choices for all,” he added, was timely because the world population will exceed 8 billion in November 2022.

Also Read

PPP summons meeting of Central Executive Committee
PPP summons meeting of Central Executive Committee

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) summoned a meeting of its Central Executive Committee...

He stated that it was critical to collaborate closely to accomplish Agenda 2030 by predicting and understanding how the population was evolving. “This is doable if we design distinctive data-driven strategies to limit possible negative consequences and fully capitalize on the benefits that come with the demographic shift.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran will be candidate for by-polls of 33 NA seats, says Qureshi
Imran will be candidate for by-polls of 33 NA seats, says Qureshi
Govt will try to keep masses away from effects of IMF agreement: Shazia Marri
Govt will try to keep masses away from effects of IMF agreement: Shazia Marri
President, PM express grief over Lasbela bus accident
President, PM express grief over Lasbela bus accident
41 died as passenger coach falls into gorge in Lasbela
41 died as passenger coach falls into gorge in Lasbela
Govt announces hefty increase in petrol, diesel prices
Govt announces hefty increase in petrol, diesel prices
Chairman PTI Imran Khan expresses sorrow over tragic bus accident
Chairman PTI Imran Khan expresses sorrow over tragic bus accident
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story