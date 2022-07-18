Abdul Qadir: Population issues must be addressed to promote growth

Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, stated on Monday that tackling population-related concerns was critical to promoting sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, stated on Monday that tackling population-related concerns was critical to promoting sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth.

Addressing a seminar on World Population Day, the minister stated that the government was committed to containing the country’s growing population by executing global duties to address poverty, health issues, illiteracy, and violations of human rights. He stated that the administration has made population and development a major priority to solve all issues concerning the country’s population.

He expressed sanguinity that Pakistan will take every possible measure to meet its international commitments and execute the National Action Plan on Population while including all stakeholders and implementing partners.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the importance of improving citizens’ understanding of family planning to reduce Pakistan’s rapidly growing population.

However, he asked provincial governments, civil society groups, and the commercial sector to work with the federal government to promote the country’s population and development objectives.

He stated that World Population Day is marked annually on July 11 and that population-related concerns may be resolved by closing the gap between worrying inequities and prejudices in gender, age, disability, and class.

Moreover, he expressed his joy that Pakistan and other United Nations member nations were honoring World Population Day, an annual event held since 1989 to emphasize the importance of population-related topics and challenges.

The subject of World Population Day 2022, “A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing possibilities and safeguarding rights and choices for all,” he added, was timely because the world population will exceed 8 billion in November 2022.

He stated that it was critical to collaborate closely to accomplish Agenda 2030 by predicting and understanding how the population was evolving. “This is doable if we design distinctive data-driven strategies to limit possible negative consequences and fully capitalize on the benefits that come with the demographic shift.”