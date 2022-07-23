Deputy Speaker’s ruling: SC to announce verdict next week

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Lahore Registry will announce the decision on the Deputy Speaker’s ruling during Punjab Chief Minister’s election next week.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial headed a three-member bench hearing a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi over the deputy speaker’s decision to reject ten votes in the election.

CJP Bandial said the court wil l keep an eye on Hamza Shehbaz who has been made an interim chief minister in line with the court's ruling on July 1. The top judge said he will announce the verdict on Monday or Tuesday.

The court has summoned the Deputy Speaker to appear in court. The court also instructed him to bring all the records of the election and defend himself before the court. The court had also asked him to specify the paragraph in its opinion on Article 63-A on which he had based his ruling in the CM election. Mazari's lawyer and former Attorney General Irfan Qadir attended the hearing, being held at the SC's Lahore registry. Irfan Qadir said he was not able to contact the deputy speaker.

A number of PTI leaders were present in court including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sibtain Khan, Usman Buzdar and Zain Qureshi.

The proceedings were being held in courtroom 1 but were paused due to the presence of a large number of people in the courtroom. A glass of a door was damaged as people attempted to enter the room.

Eventually arrangements were made in Courtroom 3 for other lawyers and people to watch the proceedings on a screen. PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat also presented his stance via video link

The bench issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat and the Punjab chief secretary.