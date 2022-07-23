Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Deputy Speaker’s ruling: SC to announce verdict next week
Deputy Speaker’s ruling: SC to announce verdict next week

Deputy Speaker’s ruling: SC to announce verdict next week

Articles
Advertisement
Deputy Speaker’s ruling: SC to announce verdict next week

Suprme Court heard petition against Deputy Speaker’s ruling.

Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Lahore Registry will announce the decision on the Deputy Speaker’s ruling during Punjab Chief Minister’s election next week.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial headed a three-member bench hearing a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi over the deputy speaker’s decision to reject ten votes in the election.
Advertisement
CJP Bandial said the court will keep an eye on Hamza Shehbaz who has been made an interim chief minister in line with the court’s ruling on July 1. The top judge said he will announce the verdict on Monday or Tuesday. 

The court has summoned the Deputy Speaker to appear in court. The court also instructed him to bring all the records of the election and defend himself before the court. The court had also asked him to specify the paragraph in its opinion on Article 63-A on which he had based his ruling in the CM election.

Mazari’s lawyer  and former Attorney General Irfan Qadir attended the hearing, being held at the SC’s Lahore registry. Irfan Qadir said he was not able to contact the deputy speaker.

Advertisement

A number of PTI leaders were present in court including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sibtain Khan, Usman Buzdar and Zain Qureshi.

The proceedings were being held in courtroom 1 but were paused due to the presence of a large number of people in the courtroom. A glass of a door was damaged as people attempted to enter the room.

Eventually arrangements were made in Courtroom 3 for other lawyers and people to watch the proceedings on a screen. PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat also presented his stance via video link

The bench issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat and the Punjab chief secretary.

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

Hamza Shahbaz will once again be interim Chief Minister of Punjab
Hamza Shahbaz will once again be interim Chief Minister of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naval Chief visits inaugurates Hospital at Turbat
Naval Chief visits inaugurates Hospital at Turbat
National Apex Committee meeting being held today
National Apex Committee meeting being held today
MQM-P appoints Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar as senior deputy conveners
MQM-P appoints Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar as senior deputy conveners
17 die as coach, trailer collide near Kohat Tunnel
17 die as coach, trailer collide near Kohat Tunnel
PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan in ‘all parties’ conference to discuss national challenges
PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan in ‘all parties’ conference to discuss national challenges
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story