Malakand: CJ Peshawar High Court paid visit to Session Court

MALAKAND: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rashid paid a visit to the Session court of Malakand, where he took the oath from the newly formed cabinet of the district bar, BOL News reported.

The Chief Justice was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan, senior judges, and lawyer forums. Levies force paid tribute to him as an honor while kids presented him with bouquets. The Chief Justice addressed the bar after the oath-taking ceremony and said, “Rules passed in the merged districts of Malakand division will never be carried back. Necessary steps would be taken to ensure the solution for the lawyers and the associated courts. ”

The CJ of Peshawar High Court added that thousands of kanals of land were provided to the merged districts for the courts, where four or five sessions will be summoned for the discussion of problems. “We will provide books for the library and computers for the labs in District Bar Malakand. Keeping the next year in mind, planning is necessary to achieve goals, “he explained.

“The people we criticize are derivatives of the capitalist system, but they have made arrangements for their upcoming generations, and now we have to think about our generations to come,” he mentioned. “The present area of the Sessions Court Malakand is extremely limited, therefore the land was provided for a hundred Kanal judicial complex.”

He visited the other divisions of the court and inaugurated the new courtroom. The Chief Justice planted a chinar plant and commenced the monsoon plantation drive. While talking to the authorities, he directed them to complete the state-of-the-art mosque as soon as possible.