Steel-cutting ceremony of Pakistan Navy OPV held in Romania

ISLAMABAD: The Steel Cutting Ceremony of first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV-II) being constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at DAMEN Shipyard Galati in Romania.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a statement by the Pakistan Navy.

Due to the satisfactory performance of the first batch of OPVs (PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk) in Pakistan Navy, the contract for second batch of OPVs was held with DAMEN.

The vessels are multi-purpose, highly adaptive platforms, equipped with most modern electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air weapons, and sensors along with advance self-protection and terminal defence systems.

While addressing the ceremony, the Pakistani ambassador underscored the importance of OPVs in the maritime domain.

He emphasised that these platforms will act as force multipliers in enhancing Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer flexibility in conducting independent Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean region.

He applauded that Pakistan Navy has been successfully playing its role in providing secure sea environment not only to themselves but the world community.

He also appreciated the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of offshore patrol vessel.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), senior management of DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem & Galati and officials of Pakistan Navy.

