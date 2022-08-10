One killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar explosion

QUETTA: One person was killed and five others, including a woman, were injured during an explosion in Khuzdar area of Balochistan, Bol News reported.

According to reports, an explosion occurred at the busy Azadi Chowk where miscreants threw a grenade at a stall selling flags and others items for Independence Day. As a result,

One person was killed and five people were injured. The injured were taken to Government Teaching Hospital where one victim, Muhammad Yusuf, succumbed to his injuries. Police said the unidentified suspects threw a grenade at stalls selling flags and badges and escaped.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad a suspected explosive-laden motorcycle exploded after crashing with another bike in Bara Kahu area.

Three people including a passerby were seriously injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to PIMS hospital where they remain in serious condition.

Police suspected the motorcycle was carrying explosives. Police have also found a detonator, wires and explosive matter from the site of the incident. Police took the motorcycle into custody and started further investigation.

Police received a report of an accident in the area. When police arrived, they found the fuel tank of the motorcycle had exploded. Police suspected the explosion occurred by a detonator. It is yet to determine whether the incident was an act of terrorism.

