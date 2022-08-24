PTI postpones political gatherings in Karachi, Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to postpone political gatherings in Karachi and Sukkur due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall in the province.

The PTI was scheduled to hold a political rally in Karachi on Friday, August 26, and in Sukkur on Saturday, August 27.

PTI Sindh spokesperson said Chairman Imran Khan has deferred his visit to Sindh due to the heavy rainfall and the postponement of the second phase of Local Government elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the second phase of local body elections in Karachi division keeping in view the current situation of rain emergency.

The polling for the LG elections was scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 28. This is the second time the second phase of LG elections have been postponed. The polls were initially supposed to be held on July 24 but were delayed to the rain situation and advent of the month of Muharram.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja held an important meeting and sought an urgent report from six key institutions regarding preparation for local bodies elections in Karachi.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has participated in the meeting through video link. The meeting reviewed the weather situation and the issues of local elections and decided to postpone the polls.

The ECP on Tuesday postponed the municipal elections in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

The Government of Sindh government has requested the ECP to postpone the second phase of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions due to heavy rains.

The provincial government said the police and other relevant departments were engaged in relief operations in interior Sindh and it would be difficult to provide security for the poll in an emergency situation.

