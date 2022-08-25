PTI’s popularity- a threat: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that the coalition has been afraid of PTI’s popularity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the coalition has been afraid of PTI’s popularity and has been making attempts to arrest the head of the country’s largest political party.

He was talking to the media after appearing before ATC for his pre-arrest bail in the terror case filed against him.

Imran Khan also said that Pakistan is being mocked all over the world for the recent political crisis in the country adding that the government has been making fun of Pakistan to protect its own interests.

PTI Chief also alleged that Shahbaz Gill was sexually assaulted in the custody and despite the assault being proved he was sent back to the police.

Notably, Imran Khan appeared before ATC today for pre-arrest bail in the terror case charged against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

Upon arrival, Imran Khan was presented in the court where the ATC granted him interim bail against the bond of Rs 0.1 million and barred the police not to arrest him till September 1.

