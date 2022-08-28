Advertisement
Turkish aircraft lands in Karachi carrying flood relief items





Turkiye has announced to send humanitarian assistance.

KARACHI: An aircraft of the Turkish Air Force on Sunday evening landed at Karachi Airport carrying special humanitarian aid for the flood victims.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan and Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani received relief supplies from Turkish authorities. Turkish Consulate-General and NDMA officials are also present at the airport along with the PDMA Sindh DG Salman Shah.

The relief goods include food items, tents, mosquito nets and other essential items. The relief goods will be distributed among the flood victims.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that Turkiye is dispatching two planes of relief goods for flood victims of Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).

The minister said that the planes would land at Karachi Airport and Turkish Consul-General would deliver relief goods to the Pakistani authorities.

The flood aid includes tents, medicines and other necessary things. Turkiye is also expected to dispatch more aid in the coming days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and informed him about the large-scale devastation in the wake of recent floods and torrential rains.

Turkiye agreed to extend relief to Pakistanis affected by the floods and announced to send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye said, “We are deeply saddened that the severe flood disasters, which are ongoing and intensified in the last few days in Pakistan, claimed the lives of many Pakistani brothers and sisters, and caused extensive damage.”

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

“Turkiye has started preparations to extend the necessary relief to the Pakistani brothers and sisters who have been affected by the flood disasters and has planned to send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan,” the ministry added.

 

 

