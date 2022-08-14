Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two soldiers martyred in Dir IED explosion: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred in Dir IED explosion: ISPR

Articles
Advertisement
Two soldiers martyred in Dir IED explosion: ISPR

The soldiers were martyred in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an IED explosion in Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an explosive device exploded in Baraal area of ​​Dir. Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in the incident.

Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch district Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The military’s press wing said that the clearance operation against terrorists in the area is going on and Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

It was earlier reported that at least three persons were killed and five were wounded in a blast in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Advertisement

The district administration that an explosive device was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in the killing of three motorcyclists. Security forces rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area.

No terror outfit has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used in the incident.

Last week, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack after a military convoy was targeted in North Waziristan. Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram embraced martyrdom in the attack.

 

 

Also Read

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan attack
Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan attack

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan A...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story