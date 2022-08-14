Two soldiers martyred in Dir IED explosion: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an IED explosion in Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an explosive device exploded in Baraal area of ​​Dir. Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in the incident.

Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch district Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The military’s press wing said that the clearance operation against terrorists in the area is going on and Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

It was earlier reported that at least three persons were killed and five were wounded in a blast in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The district administration that an explosive device was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in the killing of three motorcyclists. Security forces rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area.

No terror outfit has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used in the incident.

Last week, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack after a military convoy was targeted in North Waziristan. Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram embraced martyrdom in the attack.

