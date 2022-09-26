Another audio tape of Shehbaz, Maryam surfaces

Another audio tape of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz has surfaced in which, there is a discussion on the failure of Insaf Sehat card. Image: File

Another audio tape of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz has surfaced. In leaked audio, there is a discussion to foil the Insaf Sehat card.

Maryam said to Shehbaz, “Imran Khan has nothing but a health card, we should stop it on the pretext of lack of funds on which Shehbaz said that it is not a very difficult task.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra reacting to the new leaked audio said that if the audio is genuine, it is very sorry to listen.

He said that politics on health cards is very condemnable, adding that since 1st July the federal government has deprived the merged tribal districts of the health cards.

The minister asserted that they had raised the voice for the rights of six million tribal people, adding that however, the KP government is providing health cards facility from its own budget to its tribal brothers.

Advertisement

Also Read President Alvi expresses concern over incidents of audio leaks President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed concern over making the private conversation...

On 24th September, an alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an unknown person about the import of a plant from India surfaced on social media, in which the unknown person was talking to the PM about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The person, who might be an official at the PM House, was giving advice to Shehbaz against the import of the plant from India as it would harm the reputation of the government.

The official could be heard responding to the premier, “The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the Prime Minister won’t be easy as it can become an issue.”