British envoy calls on COAS Bajwa, assures support in flood relief efforts

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered support over the devastating floods in the country.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

General Bajwa thanked for UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

Advertisement

Earlier, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan said the United Kingdom has announced an additional £15 million of lifesaving support for flood victims.

In a statement on Twitter, the British official said his prayers are with Pakistan. He attached a video message to the post saying the UK is providing further £15m from to provide urgent lifesaving support for flood victims.

Christian Turner is seen starting his statement with a sentence in the Urdu language, saying he is heartbroken by the devastation caused by the flooding in Pakistan.

“My prayers are with the people of Pakistan and everyone who is responding to its floods catastrophe. The UK government stands by Pakistan in this critical time,” he said.

He announced the aid for relief activities, saying, “Today the UK government announced a further £15m for flood relief efforts, bringing our total contribution to £16.5 million, which is equivalent to over 10% of the UN and government of Pakistan flash appeal.”

He further said that this urgent lifesaving support will be geared towards saving and protecting lives and will include water and sanitation, shelter, home repairs and primary healthcare, especially for women and girls.

Advertisement

The British envoy stressed on bilateral relations and said it reflects the vital relationship between the two countries.

“I would like to also thank the British public who are coming together to fundraise for flood relief efforts including through the UK Disaster Emergency Committee [DEC] Pakistan appeal which launched today,” he added. “These floods remind us of the fragility of our planet. Our planet is our responsibility.”

Also Read COAS Bajwa visits Swat to review flood operations PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood...