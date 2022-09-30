Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  Game show 'Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay' set to launch on BOL Entertainment
Game show 'Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay' set to launch on BOL Entertainment

Game show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ set to launch on BOL Entertainment

Game show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ set to launch on BOL Entertainment

Game show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ set to launch on BOL Entertainment

Viewers can rejoice as the game show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ will finally be aired on BOL Entertainment on Saturday, October 1 (tomorrow).

It has already been revealed that renowned actor, singer, and comedian Ahmad Ali Butt will host the game show. The wait is finally over as the show is set to air.

Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ promises to be a fun, quirky, and entertaining show that will also provide an opportunity for elders to compare their wits with the younger generation.

BOL Entertainment has maintained the tradition of providing quality entertainment and fun for its viewers by launching a wide range of interesting programmes.

A promo of the program had already been released that revealed that popular actor and singer Ahmad Ali Butt will be hosting the show.

Now a teaser of the show has been released which shows a fun and quirky environment on set as contests try to prove if they are smarter than a child. The show is set to break all records of popularity on TV and social media.

The show will surely amuse viewers of all ages. You can watch the show on Saturday, October 1 at 5:00 PM exclusively on BOL Entertainment.

 

