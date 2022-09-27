Advertisement
Edition: English
High-powered committee to be formed to investigate audio leak: PM Shehbaz

Articles
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Image: Screengrab

  • “Maryam Nawaz never sought favour from me,” Shehbaz Sharif said.
  • On the audio leak, he said there was no mention of an illegal act in the conversation.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law brought half of the machinery during former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

“Maryam Nawaz never sought favour from me,” Shehbaz Sharif said in response to a query about the audio tape leak from the Prime Minister House, while flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Sherry Rehman and others in Islamabad. He said Dr Toqir told him that the half machinery for Raheel’s sugar mill was brought from India during Imran’s government.

On the audio leak, he said there was no mention of an illegal act in the conversation. However, he said, audio leaks was a security lapse. It was not about his respect, it was a matter of Pakistan’s respect, he said. “The audios should also be leaked when they exported sugar. Sugar scandal comprises of billions of rupees, where is the investigation team’s report,” he queried.

The prime minister said Imran Khan was a big threat for Pakistan’s security. Taking notice of the incident, he said a high-powered committee would be formed to investigate the audio leak. “Such security lapses are big question marks,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said the effect of global oil prices would be seen after 15 days. He said disparity between value of dollar and rupee was balking the government from reducing petroleum products prices.

On Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief’s demand for investigation into the cypher, he said there was nothing such that could be investigated in the cypher. Everything was crystal clear, specially after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he maintained.

 

 

