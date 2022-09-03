Pakistan has received 30 flights carrying relief items: FO

UAE is leading the flood relief response and has sent 12 flights.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far received thirty flights from friendly countries carrying relief items for flood victims, the Foreign Office confirmed.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, United Arab Emirates has sent a total of 12 flights, Turkiye ten, China four, Qatar two and one each by France and Uzbekistan.

The twelfth relief flight arrived at Nur Khan Air Base on Saturday carrying relief items for flood victims in continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and the UAE. It carried food, medical supplies and tents etc for the relief assistance.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan is thankful to the government and the people of UAE for showing solidarity and valuable support in this time of unprecedented crisis.

A French aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected people of Pakistan arrived in Islamabad. Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel received the goods and thanked the French government for standing by Pakistan and extending support to it in this difficult hour.

Advertisement

Patel said that the relief goods sent by France also include medicines and big dewatering pumps along with a team of doctors and experts. The minister said Pakistan values French assistance for flood victims.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for an assistance package of 400 million yuan for flood victims.

“This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much-needed relief to the people,” he added.

Highly grateful to H.E. President Xi Jinping for Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 million, up from initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan. This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much needed relief to the people. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 3, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier, the prime minister thanked Turkey, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic for their support to the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo for sending humanitarian assistance to support the flood victims in Pakistan.

“At the moment, Pakistanis are fighting one of the world’s gravest natural calamities and need the international community to stand by them,” he mentioned.

He also expressed gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the relief goods his country had sent for the flood victims.

“The people of Pakistan greatly acknowledge the kind gesture of support at this time of need. With the help of our friends, we will build back better,” he added.

Advertisement

The delegation came to express Turkey’s soldarity with 🇵🇰 at this most difficult time in our history. We derive great strength and confidence from 🇹🇷 support and cannot thank President Erdogan enough. This visit reflects unwavering bond of brotherhood between us. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 2, 2022

In another tweet, he said he had the pleasure of meeting a high-powered Turkish delegation led by Turkish Minister for Interior Süleyman Soylu and Minister for Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum.

He said the delegation arrived on the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express solidarity with Pakistan at this most difficult time in the country’s history.

Advertisement

“We derive great strength and confidence from Turkey’s support and cannot thank President Erdogan enough. This visit reflects an unwavering bond of brotherhood between us.”

We are grateful to His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for ordering relief goods for the flood victims in Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 are bound in a relationship of love. This assistance is a sign that we feel each othter’s pain. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 2, 2022

Advertisement Highly grateful to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum @HHShkMohd for the announcement of AED50 million for flood affectees in Pakistan. The UAE 🇦🇪 continues to lead the humanitarian effort, a sign of the brotherly bond between our two nations. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 2, 2022

Grateful for Czech Republic PM @P_fiala‘s message of support for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. We appreciate 🇨🇿 solidarity in this difficult time and look forward to support at the European Union 🇪🇺. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 2, 2022

Advertisement



In another tweet, the prime minister thanked Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman for ordering relief goods for the flood victims in Pakistan. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bounded in a relationship of love. This assistance is a sign that we feel each other’s pain.

He also expressed gratitude to UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the announcement of 50 million dirhams for flood victims. The UAE continues to lead the humanitarian effort, a sign of the brotherly bond between our two nations.

He thanked the Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala for support for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. He appreciated solidarity in this difficult time.

Also Read France sends aircraft carrying relief items for flood victims ISLAMABAD: A French special aircraft carrying relief goods for flood-affected people of...