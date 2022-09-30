PM thanks UAE for providing flood relief assistance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is committed to further deepening its relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in all areas of common interest.

The prime minister was speaking to UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on him at the PM House and discussed matters of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its fraternal relations with the UAE and extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE.

He highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the response of the government to address the dire situation.

In this regard, the prime minister expressed gratitude for the relief assistance provided by the UAE for the flood-stricken people and for establishing an air corridor to provide humanitarian assistance.

A statement by PM Office said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. It added that UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

