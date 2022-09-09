Police misbehaved with journalists, BOL News reporter Afzal Javed injured

UN Chief lands in Pakistan to visit calamity-hit areas
ISLAMABAD: During the appearance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Islamabad High Court, police misbehaved with the journalists including BOL News reporter Afzal Javed.
As per details, Afzal Javed got injured during the coverage of the PM’s appearance in court for the case of missing persons in Pakistan as the police manhandled him.
Afzal Javed informed that the police on the spot pushed him and he was abused by the security personnel there.
It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared in IHC today in the case of missing persons in Pakistan.
