Edition: English
Police misbehaved with journalists, BOL News reporter Afzal Javed injured

Police misbehaved with journalists, BOL News reporter Afzal Javed injured
  • Police misbehaved with the journalists including BOL News reporter Afzal Javed
  • Afzal Javed got injured during the coverage of the PM’s appearance in court
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared in IHC today in the case of missing persons in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: During the appearance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Islamabad High Court, police misbehaved with the journalists including BOL News reporter Afzal Javed.

As per details, Afzal Javed got injured during the coverage of the PM’s appearance in court for the case of missing persons in Pakistan as the police manhandled him.

Afzal Javed informed that the police on the spot pushed him and he was abused by the security personnel there.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared in IHC today in the case of missing persons in Pakistan.

Also Read

UN Chief lands in Pakistan to visit calamity-hit areas
UN Chief lands in Pakistan to visit calamity-hit areas

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaches Pakistan He is on a two-day visit...

