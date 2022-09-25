Second cargo ship carrying relief items from UAE reaches Karachi Port

KARACHI: The second cargo ship carrying relief goods from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday reached Karachi port.

According to the UAE consulate, the cargo ship had 30 containers of relief goods including food items, medicines and other relief items for flood victims in Pakistan.

The material was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Karachi port. Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari was also present to receive the relief goods.

The Gulf nation has contributed the most for the flood affectees. UAE has already sent around 20 flights with relief goods to Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the first special cargo ship from Dubai, carrying relief items for flood-affected people in Sindh and Balochistan reached Karachi port.

The cargo ship carrying 17 containers of 275 tons of food stock for flood victims had docked at Port Qasim, Karachi.

UAE consul-general had said that the UAE government was standing alongside Pakistan. The diplomat added that the UAE and Red Crescent continue to provide assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

