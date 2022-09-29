SHC rejects plea of Hareem Shah in regards to FIA investigation

SHC on Thursday rejected the plea of Tik Tocker Hareem Shah in regard to the arrest by FIA

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected the plea of Tik Tocker Hareem Shah in regard to the arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

As per details, a hearing was held in SHC on the plea of Hareem Shah for protection against arrest by FIA upon return to Pakistan.

The court remarked that Shah previously misused the orders of the Sindh High Court and dismissed the application on the basis of withdrawal.

Justice K Agha said that the court in previous orders barred FIA from arresting the female Tik Toker but she missed the chance.

Hareem Shah’s counsel maintained that his client wants to surrender before FIA adding that she will be back in Pakistan in October and the agency must be stopped from arresting her.

On the occasion, Justice Agha inquired about the case registration to which the lawyer said that the case was not registered against Hareem so far, FIA summoned her for investigation.

The court remarked that if the case is not registered then how the arrest can be halted adding that the petitioner should stop playing with the court.

“SHC previously too gave security to the petitioner but she missed used the court orders, FIA cannot be stopped from investigation.”

