Sindh govt decides to set up Tent City for flood-affectees in Malir

The Government of Sindh on the instruction of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a Tent City for flood-hit people in MDA Sector 8, Malir.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malir, Irfan Mirwani has confirmed it to the Bol News TV and told the channel that the city would be set up on an area of 100 acres of land.

He further said that sanitation work had been initiated in the area and the flood-affectees would soon be shifted to the Tent City.

In an exclusive talks with Bol News TV, the DC Malir said that the flood-affected people, who are currently staying in government schools of Karachi, would be shifted to the temporally-established tent city at once.

Meanwhile, the calamity-hit Sindh has been braving the destruction caused by the rains for a long and now the flood affectees have fallen victim to the epidemic diseases.

The details released have shown that 14,263 patients have been treated for diarrhea in the last 24 hours in Sindh after which the number of people treated for the disease in camps has reached 333,923.

During the last 24 hours, 13,599 respiratory patients were treated, after which the number of recovered patients suffering from the disease has increased to 289,457.

In the last 24 hours, 3,515 cases of malaria were reported, after which the number of people affected by malaria has increased to 133,719.

It is pertinent to mention here that the province was hit hard by the recent floods and the citizens have been braving numerous waterborne diseases including malaria, dengue, diarrhea, and gastro.

