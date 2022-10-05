CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah underscored the importance of teachers in a society in a message on Teacher’s Day

He said that teachers should play their role positively

“If Sindh needs anything, it is a competent teacher”

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the teachers should play their role in taking education up to par.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Murad Ali Shah shared the message that the day is being celebrated to draw attention to the importance of teachers.

While focusing on the problems in Sindh, he said that all the issues will be solved if the teachers play their role rigorously. “If Sindh needs anything, it is a competent teacher.”

Notably, the world is celebrating Teacher’s Day today (October, 5). The day is being celebrated this year with the theme “The transformation of education begins with teachers” across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate the role of teachers in providing quality education at all levels.

According to UNESCO, it is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

This also enables children and adults of all ages to learn take part in and contribute to their local community and global society.

