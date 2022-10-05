Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Teachers should take education up to par: CM Murad Ali on Teacher’s Day
Teachers should take education up to par: CM Murad Ali on Teacher’s Day

Teachers should take education up to par: CM Murad Ali on Teacher’s Day

Articles
Advertisement
Teachers should take education up to par: CM Murad Ali on Teacher’s Day
Advertisement
  • CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah underscored the importance of teachers in a society in a message on Teacher’s Day
  • He said that teachers should play their role positively
  • “If Sindh needs anything, it is a competent teacher”
Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the teachers should play their role in taking education up to par.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Murad Ali Shah shared the message that the day is being celebrated to draw attention to the importance of teachers.

While focusing on the problems in Sindh, he said that all the issues will be solved if the teachers play their role rigorously. “If Sindh needs anything, it is a competent teacher.”

Notably, the world is celebrating Teacher’s Day today (October, 5). The day is being celebrated this year with the theme “The transformation of education begins with teachers” across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate the role of teachers in providing quality education at all levels.

According to UNESCO, it is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

This also enables children and adults of all ages to learn take part in and contribute to their local community and global society.

Advertisement

Also Read

PTI moves IHC for acceptance of resignations of members
PTI moves IHC for acceptance of resignations of members

PTI moved IHC on the issue of acceptance of resignations of PTI...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PPP to hold rally to mobilize voters for LG elections today
PPP to hold rally to mobilize voters for LG elections today
18 new Covid-19 cases surface in Pakistan
18 new Covid-19 cases surface in Pakistan
MQM postpones protest on conducting fresh delimitations 
MQM postpones protest on conducting fresh delimitations 
PM apprises Kuwait counterpart of donor conference in Geneva
PM apprises Kuwait counterpart of donor conference in Geneva
Naan sellers to protest against rising flour prices in Punjab
Naan sellers to protest against rising flour prices in Punjab
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story