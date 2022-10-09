Fire extinguished in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

The fire erupted at the food court on the 3rd floor of the mall.

The process of evacuating people safely from Centaurus Mall has started.

A large number of people have been evacuated from the building.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: A massive fire broke out at Monal restaurant of Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

According to BOL News, a fire incident erupted in the high-rise Centaurus Mall located in F-8 on Jinnah Avenue in the federal capital. The fire erupted at the food court on the third floor of the mall and gradually spread to other floors and engulfed the building.

Rescue and law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and started the process of evacuating people safely from the mall. A large number of people were evacuated from the building. No loss of live or serious were reported in the incident.

The fire brigades were called and they started dousing off the fire. However, a delay in the arrival of the fire fighting team increased the intensity of the fire which spread from the third to the first floor of the building, as well as the upper floors where residential apartments are located.

District Commissioner Islamabad said all agencies, including firefighters, have been called to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Sources revealed the fire broke out at the Monal restaurant and the entire food court was engulfed in flames.

Advertisement اسلام آباد کے بڑے شاپنگ مال سینٹورس میں آگ لگنے کا واقعہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں سمیت سینئر پولیس اور انتظامیہ کے افسران اور ریسکیو ٹیمیں موقع پر پہنچے۔ ٹریفک کی روانی کو برقرار رکھنے کے لیے متبادل پلان جاری کردیا گیا ہے۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 9, 2022

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan along with senior police and administration officers and rescue teams reached the spot. Islamabad Police said an alternative plan has been issued to maintain traffic flow.

Police said rescue teams have safely pulled out the people trapped in the mall from the back side in Sector F8 and conducted a search operation. Helicopters have also been called for rescue and dousing the fire.

Advertisement

It added that fire inside the mall has been brought “under control” and no shop was damaged. However, there is a small fire outside the mall which is being extinguished. it urged citizens not to rush so that the rescue teams can carry out their work easily.

اسلام آباد کے سینٹاریس مال میں آتشزدگی کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے وفاقی دارالحکومت کے متعلقہ اداروں اور حکام کو فوری کارروائی کی ہدایت کی ہے۔ بہت افسوس ہے کہ اس معروف کاروباری مرکز میں یہ واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ دعا ہے کہ کوئی جانی نقصان نہ ہوا ہو۔ متاثرین کے مالی نقصانات پر افسوس اور ہمدردی ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and has directed concerned authorities of the federal capital to take immediate action.

Advertisement

In a tweet, he said it is unfortunate that this incident happened in a well-known business centre. He prayed that there is no loss of life and offered sympathies for the financial losses.

After hectic efforts of several hours, Islamabad authorities said the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. The shopping mall has been sealed on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The building will be closed till an investigation has been carried out on the cause of the fire. Police said no one will be allowed to enter the mall for any reason.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) spokesperson said the fire was brought under control after two hours of hectic efforts. He

Chairman CDA was present at the spot during the rescue operation. He commended the efforts of the rescue agencies participating in the firefighting.

Advertisement

Also Read Fire erupts at Multan airport, flights diverted to Lahore MULTAN: A fire broke out at the Multan International Airport on Monday...