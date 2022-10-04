President Alvi to address joint session of parliament on Oct 6

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the parliament on October 6 (Thursday) at 5 PM, the President House said.

President Arif Alvi will address the joint session of both houses of the parliament – the Senate and National Assembly. The president has called the session in line with Article 54-1 and 56-3 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The federal government was reluctant to invite President Alvi to address the joint sitting of parliament which marks the beginning of the new parliamentary year.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had also expressed his reservations over the president’s address. He had delayed the joint sitting to be held on September 22 for the third time without citing any reason.

The federal government, coalition parties, and the speaker’s office reportedly had held a lengthy discussion on the matter after which it was decided to invite the president. They came to the conclusion that the president’s address to the joint session was essential for the commencement of the new parliamentary year.

The president, who was appointed during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and remains a party loyalist, has been formally invited to address the joint session of parliament.

The coalition government was reluctant due to the president’s use of words in a political context after the PTI government was ousted in April this year. The government was even considering giving the president a written speech to read which was rejected.

