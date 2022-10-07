Three more patients die of dengue fever

Three more patients die of dengue in Sindh in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 41.

386 more tested positive for dengue across the Sindh province out of them 314 were detected in the Karachi.

In October 1,793 tested positive for dengue virus all over the Sindh province out of which 1,429 were detected in Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Three more patients die of dengue in Sindh in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 41.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of three people due to dengue fever and all three deaths were reported in private sector hospitals of Karachi.

According to the VBD, a total of 41 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 37 were reported in Karachi.

Out of 41, 17 deaths were registered in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three each in Karachi South and Korangi, two each in Karachi West and Malir while one each in Hyderabad, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

More dengue cases emerge in Sindh

Advertisement

As many as 386 more tested positive for dengue across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 314 were detected in the Karachi division alone.

This year, a total of 11,947 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 9,909 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to October 05, 2022.

In October 1,793 tested positive for dengue virus all over the Sindh province out of which 1,429 were detected in Karachi.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,293 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 2,265, Karachi South 1,464, Korangi 1,567, Malir 653, and Hyderabad 1,026.

Also Read 418 new dengue fever cases surface in Sindh 418 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in...

Advertisement

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.