BOL facing immense pressure for showing ‘Haqeeqi Journalism’

BOL News, one of the most well-liked channels in Pakistan, has defied all duress to uphold “Haqeeqi Journalism” in times of great distress and upheaval in the country owing to the regime change.

In a country where journalism has been padlocked and the channels have been playing guileful, BOL News kept its integrity intact and advocated seeking the truth and reporting it despite all pressures.

For all these reasons, the channel has been in a beleaguered phase and is requesting dedicated viewers and well-wishers in the country and all across the world to pray for the media house for standing to its grounds even if it has to go the extra mile for the cause.

From the beginning, BOL News has been zeroed in for standing with the just in society and braved many blows by the ones against truth in Pakistan.

Sami Ibrahim, a senior journalist and a well-known personality, was targeted and the channel was forced to mute his voice, however, the media house propped up for the freedom of expression and continued with the programme.

Sami Ibrahim had to face a false FIR against him but he didn’t turn his back and came back to Pakistan and faced the case with mettle and resilience.

In another attempt, pressure was mounted on BOL News when its anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was arrested and the channel was pushed to relieve him but the media house stood with the employee in and maintained that the channel would make no compromise on showing true journalism and will not expel any member under pressure.

Similarly, Sabir Shakir, an employee of another private channel, faced the same situation and was punished for speaking the truth. He was expelled from the channel and eventually was forced to leave the country.

The channel also underscored the issue of Cypher in contrast with other channels where the issue was slanted for personal gains

BOL stood with the slain journalist Arshad Sharif as well when his voice was shut. The channel never turned the coat on the journalist even after his killing in Kenya and kept standing with his family and the cause – to unfurl the elements behind his death.

In days, when the media houses kept changing their loyalties and were bargaining to sell the truth, BOL News emerged as a channel that didn’t stoop low for personal gains and TRPs.

As a result, the channel had to face frequent bans and was even under huge pressure when bigwigs like Siddique Jan and Shahbuddin were joining the team.

Moreover, the channel came under fire for broadcasting the PTI rallies and was pressurized through FBR, customs, and PEMRA but it never spoke a word as the channel longed for peace and stability in Pakistan.

When PTI started its march for Haqeeqi Azadi, BOL News showed its immense support for the cause and stood with the nation in the hour of struggle and never disappointed the people as all channels were fabricating news. The people had only one choice showing the true coverage and that was BOL.

BOL News kept raising its voice for the FIR against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and against the matter revolving around the video of Senator Azam Swati who was earlier assaulted.

BOL never paid heed to the pressure being built and was never interested in gaining TRPs or minting money, all that the channel wanted is to keep the nation abreast with the truth and to stand with it.

The channel in its time of pressure has been asking the nation and people of Pakistan across the world to pray for its well-being and for its stability.

