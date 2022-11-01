FIA summons Imran Khan to probe cypher audio leak

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the investigation pertaining to the audio leak regarding the diplomatic cypher.

The former prime minister has been directed to appear at the FIA headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday, November 2 (tomorrow). The notice comes as the PTI chief is leading a long march to Islamabad against the government.

The federal agency has again summoned PTI Vice Chairman and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to appear in the investigation. He has been asked to appear on November 3 at 12 PM.

The FIA Counter Terrorism Wing asked him to appear on November 1 at the FIA head office but he didn’t appear.

The agency is investigating the audio leaks allegedly featuring Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in a discussion about a diplomatic cypher. Imran Khan has claimed the cypher was used as a conspiracy to oust him from power.

Advertisement

The complaint against Imran Khan, his political associates and former principal secretary Azam Khan has been filed by the Ministry of Interior on the directives of the federal cabinet.

The FIA team will inquire into the alleged audio leak of Imran Khan, his associates and former secretary regarding the cypher message received from Washington.

FIA had also issued summons to Azam Khan and former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood to appear before the inquiry team on October 28. The former secretary arrived at the FIA headquarters and answered questions, but Azam Khan did not show up for the third time.

On September 30, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the audio leaks. The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others.

In the first audio that was leaked last month, Imran was heard directing Azam Khan to “just play” with the cypher.

Advertisement

Also Read FIA summons Shah Mahmood Qureshi in probe regarding audio leak discussing cypher The FIA Counter Terrorism Wing summoned Shah Mahmood Qureshi on November 1...