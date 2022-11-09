Imran Khan to address nation as Azadi March resumes tomorrow

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Haqiqi Azadi March is resuming tomorrow (Thursday) and he will address the participants in Wazirabad.

In a video message, the PTI leader said the long march to Islamabad will start from the same spot where it was abruptly disrupted by a firing incident. At least 13 people including the PTI chairman were injured and another man was killed after shots were fired.

Imran Khan announced he will address the participants in Wazirabad at 4.30 PM tomorrow.

He said the protest movement is for all Pakistanis. “A nation which is not free can never progress. Justice provides freedom to a nation,” he said.

He claimed the movement is the largest since the independence of Pakistan. He urged everyone to participate in the long march for real freedom.

کل وزیرآباد سے حقیقی آزادی مارچ کا دوبارہ آغاز ہو گا چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا خصوصی ویڈیو پیغام- #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/uEImGTfqn6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022

The PTI was expected to resume the long march on Wednesday (today) but the schedule was changed for the third time,

The party announced to continue with its strides towards Islamabad on Thursday from Wazirabad – exactly from the point Imran Khan survived a gun attack four days ago.

Imran announced that PTI will be returning to the streets to continue the long march left after an attempt on his life and the subsequent hospitalisation.

PTI’s Secretary-General Asad Umar said he will participate in the long march with the party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other party leaders in Wazirabad.

Umar said Qureshi will lead the long march on GT Road while he will lead the march from Faisalabad Division. He said the march will begin from Toba Tek Singh and pass through Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot and Sargodha.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the caravan from southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed will lead the protesters from Malakand region.

PTI leader Pervez Khattak will lead the protest rally from Peshawar and Hazara divisions. PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to join the march when it reaches Rawalpindi.

