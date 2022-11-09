Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan to address nation as Azadi March resumes tomorrow
Imran Khan to address nation as Azadi March resumes tomorrow

Imran Khan to address nation as Azadi March resumes tomorrow

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan to address nation as Azadi March resumes tomorrow
Advertisement

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Haqiqi Azadi March is resuming tomorrow (Thursday) and he will address the participants in Wazirabad.

In a video message, the PTI leader said the long march to Islamabad will start from the same spot where it was abruptly disrupted by a firing incident. At least 13 people including the PTI chairman were injured and another man was killed after shots were fired.

Imran Khan announced he will address the participants in Wazirabad at 4.30 PM tomorrow.

He said the protest movement is for all Pakistanis. “A nation which is not free can never progress. Justice provides freedom to a nation,” he said.

He claimed the movement is the largest since the independence of Pakistan.  He urged everyone to participate in the long march for real freedom.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

The PTI was expected to resume the long march on Wednesday (today) but the schedule was changed for the third time,

The party announced to continue with its strides towards Islamabad on Thursday from Wazirabad – exactly from the point Imran Khan survived a gun attack four days ago.

Imran announced that PTI will be returning to the streets to continue the long march left after an attempt on his life and the subsequent hospitalisation.

PTI’s Secretary-General Asad Umar said he will participate in the long march with the party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other party leaders in Wazirabad.

Umar said Qureshi will lead the long march on GT Road while he will lead the march from Faisalabad Division. He said the march will begin from Toba Tek Singh and pass through Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot and Sargodha.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the caravan from southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed will lead the protesters from Malakand region.

Advertisement

PTI leader Pervez Khattak will lead the protest rally from Peshawar and Hazara divisions. PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to join the march when it reaches Rawalpindi.

 

Also Read

Asad Umar to lead long march from Toba Tek Singh on Friday
Asad Umar to lead long march from Toba Tek Singh on Friday

Asad Umar said the local leadership had started preparing container for the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
NAB summons Usman Buzdar in corruption case
NAB summons Usman Buzdar in corruption case
Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital
Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital
CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  
CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  
IHC bars banking court to make decision in funding case against Imran Khan
IHC bars banking court to make decision in funding case against Imran Khan
Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm
Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story