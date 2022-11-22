Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leak of documents shows situation is crumpled: Sheikh Rashid

Leak of documents shows situation is crumpled: Sheikh Rashid

Articles
Advertisement
Leak of documents shows situation is crumpled: Sheikh Rashid

Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid

Advertisement
  • Sheikh Rashid opined that the political situation in Pakistan is not smooth, shows the leak of tax information of the COAS
  • He also underscored that the immediate elections are the only solution
  • Rashid opined that the political turmoil will sustain in the country till the appointment of the new chief of army staff
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that the leakage of tax information of the COAS and his family member shows that the situation is not smooth.

He was exclusively talking to BOL News when said that the situation is quite tangled and immediate elections are the only solution to it.

Rashid also lambasted the gratuitous discussion on the key appointment while hinting that the announcement related to the filling of the crucial spot will take place within five days.

The former minister opined that the political turmoil will sustain in the country till the appointment of the new chief of army staff adding that the new COAS will go for immediate elections.

While touching on the statement given by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he said that seemingly the situation is unruly and the leak of documents shows that the affairs have gone beyond control.

Advertisement

Addressing the threat alerts for Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid said that the assassination attempt planned for Imran Khan has flopped but his life is still in danger adding that he is not aware of more surprises to be unfurled by Khan.

Also Read

Process to appoint COAS, CJCSC be completed by Nov 25: Khawaja Asif
Process to appoint COAS, CJCSC be completed by Nov 25: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the process to fill the key...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story