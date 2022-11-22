Leak of documents shows situation is crumpled: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid opined that the political situation in Pakistan is not smooth, shows the leak of tax information of the COAS

He also underscored that the immediate elections are the only solution

Rashid opined that the political turmoil will sustain in the country till the appointment of the new chief of army staff

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that the leakage of tax information of the COAS and his family member shows that the situation is not smooth.

He was exclusively talking to BOL News when said that the situation is quite tangled and immediate elections are the only solution to it.

Rashid also lambasted the gratuitous discussion on the key appointment while hinting that the announcement related to the filling of the crucial spot will take place within five days.

The former minister opined that the political turmoil will sustain in the country till the appointment of the new chief of army staff adding that the new COAS will go for immediate elections.

While touching on the statement given by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he said that seemingly the situation is unruly and the leak of documents shows that the affairs have gone beyond control.

Addressing the threat alerts for Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid said that the assassination attempt planned for Imran Khan has flopped but his life is still in danger adding that he is not aware of more surprises to be unfurled by Khan.

