PFUJ demands transparent investigation into Arshad Sharif’s murder

PFUJ dedicated International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists to Arshad Sharif

The PJUF hoisted black flags at press clubs across Pakistan

PFUJ demands justice for the family of Arshad Sharif

KARACHI: The journalist community observed the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in the memory of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had dedicated the day after senior journalist Arshad Sharif who was killed in Kenya. The PJUF hoisted black flags at press clubs across Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and held rallies demanding a transparent investigation.

Journalists held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, President Press Club Fazil Jamili said November 2 is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Crimes against Journalists.

He said the PFUJ has named this day after Arshad Sharif. He said they will seek justice for the family of Arshad Sharif and the journalist community. He said this movement will continue till they receive justice.

He said Arshad Sharif’s family has also expressed their distrust on the commission formed by the government to probe the murder incident. He said the current situation is tough for journalists in Pakistan.

He said that Arshad Sharif’s murder should be investigated under the leadership of a Supreme Court judge.

The ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ observed every year as a reminder of the killings of two French journalists in Mali in 2013.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari said they have joined hands with Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) and Peace and Justice Network (PJN) to commemorate this day to end impunity to crimes against journalists.

They said the PFUJ will hold a dialogue at the National Press Club in Islamabad to devise a strategy to counter threats of violence and crimes against journalists and discuss access to appropriate treatment for victims.

