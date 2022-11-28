PML-N to use all options to ensure Punjab Assembly is not dissolved: Tarar

Attaullah Tarar said PML-N will use all legal and political options.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) failed to decide on filing a vote of no confidence in the Punjab Assembly and instead decided to use all constitutional options to ensure the provincial assembly is not dissolved.

PTI Chairman had announced to quit the provincial assemblies in a bid to force the government to hold early elections. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has also expressed willingness to dissolve the assembly on Imran’s instructions.

The opposition PML-N scrambled to prevent the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved. The party held a parliamentary meeting chaired by Hamza Shehbaz on the options available but failed to decide on reaching a decision to file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

Speaking outside the party’s Model Town office, PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar and Azma Bukhari said the Parliamentary Consultative Group decided to go till the end to ensure that the assembly is not dissolved.

“We played our role for democracy and public mandate in a peaceful manner. A resolution was passed to complete the Punjab Assembly’s term,” Attaullah Tarar said.

He said the meeting consulted on file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister or instructing the governor to ask the provincial government to seek a vote of confidence. He said that Hamza Shehbaz will hold a meeting with a PPP delegation tomorrow and will discuss the no-confidence motion.

He said a review petition case was filed in July regarding the election of the chief minister and the recounting of 25 votes but no decision had been made. He urged the Supreme Court to decide on the matter.

He added that the party lawmakers should decide on voting in the no-confidence motion. He said the court should fix hearing of Punjab Assembly Speaker’s elections and suspended members .

Tarar said political and legal options should be used and assemblies should not be dissolved. However, he said that at present there is no consultation or backdoor contact with the PTI.

He said that imposing Governor’s rule was an option and consultations are being held. He said PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has selected Hasan Murtaza for talks on the issue.

Azma Bukhari said the Punjab Assembly is not the personal estate of Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan. She said the assembly was brought to a standstill as Imran has failed in his objectives.

She said one party cannot decide public mandate and the PML-N also has 180 members in the assembly. She said the PTI is not threatening to dissolve the assemblies and the court should look into the matter.

