PTI remained much more popular since ouster: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is becoming more popular since its ouster from the government.

A report has been issued by the commission in this regard maintaining that PTI grabbed 75% of the seats in the country-wide polls since its government was toppled.

The report underscored that the coalition of 12 parties failed to remain sought after as PTI has been much more successful.

After PMD, by-elections were held on a total of 36 seats of the National and provincial assemblies across the country, out of these 27 were won by PTI.

Moreover, by-elections were held on 12 seats of the National Assembly, out of which PTI participated in 11 seats and won nine of them.

The report also said that PTI candidates remained successful in 17 out of 23 constituencies of Punjab in the by-polls.

It should be noted that the interesting thing in these results is that in all the above mentioned constituencies, the alliance of 12 parties against PTI alone had fielded a single candidate.

