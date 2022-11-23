SHC adjourns hearing of enforced disappearance case till Jan 18

A two member bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha heard the case.

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of enforced disappearance case and payment of compensation to victim families till January 18.

A two member bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha heard the case.

Additional Advocate General Zeeshan Adhi has submitted a report on behalf Sindh Government and implementation of a court order regarding payment of compensation to families of the enforced disappeared persons.

Additional Advocate General submitted that Rs 0.5 million compensation to each family is being paid on the behalf of Sindh government after verification.

He further submitted that compensation to ten families of the enforced disappeared persons has been paid so far after approval from Chief Minister Sindh.

Additional Advocate General said families of two more missing persons will be paid Rs0.5 each after verification of bank accounts. He said a total of 12 enforced disappearances have been confirmed or identified so far.

Court ordered police to continue searching for missing persons and adjourned further hearing till January 18.

Earlier, The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition for missing girl as ineffective.

The Sindh High Court heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including the girl, in which the investigating officer (IO) submitted the report to the court and said that the girl had changed her religion and got married.