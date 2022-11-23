Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHC adjourns hearing of enforced disappearance case till Jan 18

SHC adjourns hearing of enforced disappearance case till Jan 18

Articles
Advertisement
SHC adjourns hearing of enforced disappearance case till Jan 18

SHC adjourns hearing of enforced disappearance case till Jan 18

Advertisement
  • A two member bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha heard the case.
  • Additional Advocate General submitted that Rs 0.5 million compensation to each family is being paid  on the behalf of Sindh government after verification.
  • Court ordered police to continue searching for missing persons and adjourned further hearing till January 18.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing  of enforced disappearance case and payment of compensation to victim families till January 18.

A two member bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha heard the case.

Additional Advocate General Zeeshan Adhi has submitted a report on behalf Sindh Government and implementation of a court order regarding payment of compensation to families of the enforced disappeared persons.

Additional Advocate General submitted that Rs 0.5 million compensation to each family is being paid on the behalf of Sindh government after verification.

He further submitted that compensation to ten families of the enforced disappeared persons has been paid so far after approval from Chief Minister Sindh.

Advertisement

Additional Advocate General said families of two more missing persons will be paid Rs0.5 each after verification of bank accounts. He said a total of 12 enforced disappearances have been confirmed or identified so far.

Court ordered police to continue searching for missing persons and adjourned further hearing till January 18.

 

Also Read

SHC dismisses petition for missing girl as ineffective
SHC dismisses petition for missing girl as ineffective

SHC heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including...

 

Earlier, The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition for missing girl as ineffective.

Advertisement

The Sindh High Court heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including the girl, in which the investigating officer (IO) submitted the report to the court and said that the girl had changed her religion and got married.

Advertisement

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story