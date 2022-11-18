US relations have become ‘de-hyphenated, counter-terrorism policy should be reviewed: Bilawal

Bilawal said Pakistan will maintain positive outreach with all countries including the US and China

He said now Pakistan-US relations have been “de-hyphenated”

He stressed reviewing counter-terrorism policy to prevent resurgence of militancy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan wants to intensify its engagements with the world to safeguard its national interests and peaceful relations with all the countries.

At a press conference reviewing six months of the government’s foreign policy, the foreign minister said the incumbent government is pitching Pakistan’s foreign policy in a positive way to help achieve the goals of development by addressing important issues including counter-terrorism and security and economic cooperation.

He said the government’s focus was to prioritize the national interest and emphasized maintaining a balanced relationship and a positive outreach with all countries including the United States and China.

Bilawal said soon after assuming office as foreign minister, he made his first visit to China and engaged with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen economic and political ties.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, return of Pakistani students to Chinese universities, and bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism were the focus of his engagements.

Relations with US are ‘de-hyphenated’

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with the United States, the foreign minister said both countries have a history of relations but problems appeared a lack of coordination between the two countries.

Bilawal said he had productive engagements with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a positive direction with regard to Pakistan-US relations has become visible.

He said now Pakistan-US relations have been “de-hyphenated.” He said the past focus of the discussion of Pakistan-US engagements was on ‘terrorism’ and the rhetoric of ‘do more,’ but now we have included economy, trade, health, and agriculture in the realm of ties between the two countries.

Asked about the change in stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan regarding the ‘US cypher conspiracy’, he said, “We welcome the latest U-turn of Mr Khan on leaving the American conspiracy behind”.

He stressed that there had never been a conspiracy by the United States as earlier stated by Imran Khan. He said Pakistan and the US enjoyed historic relationship in the interest of their people.

He termed current political climate in the country ‘a storm in the teacup’, regretting the apathy of Imran Khan in the midst of several challenges faced by the country.

The foreign minister emphasized focusing on ‘trade instead of aid’ with other countries to put the country on path of economic stability. He regretted that wrongdoings of the past resulted in an agricultural and educational crisis in the country.

Bilawal said Pakistan wanted a peaceful engagement with all neighbouring countries to ensure regional development and prosperity.

Pakistan become part of FAFTF

Bilawal also highlighted his positive engagements at the multilateral level, which resulted in Pakistan being removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

He said they wish Pakistan should be part of the FATF system. He said Pakistan got GSP-Plus status for preferential treatment of its goods to the European Union which helped enhance exports and both the sides benefited due to this facility.

Commenting on situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister urged the international community to engage with the interim Afghan authorities to prevent any humanitarian crisis there and help resolve the economic problems.

Regarding recognition of the interim Afghan Government, he said Pakistan does not want to take a solo flight in this regard and wants the issued addressed with international consensus.

Review counter-terrorism policy

He stressed reviewing the country’s counter-terrorism policy to prevent the resurgence of militancy. He called the need for an “in-camera review” to reform the approach on counter-terrorism in a bid to prevent factors that gave rise to militancy in the past.

On closure of Chaman border, he said terrorist attacks on Pakistan’s security forces from the Afghan side led to the closure of the border. He urged the Afghan government to take measures to not let their country’s soil be used against its neighbour.

He said peace in Afghanistan was crucial for Pakistan and the region, and urged the international community to get engaged with the interim government of Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis.

He also called upon the authorities in Afghanistan to fulfill the pledges, especially related to human rights and women’s education.

He mentioned that the nation’s whole-hearted support helped end terrorism from the tribal areas including North Waziristan.

Regarding climate disaster affecting Pakistan, he stressed continued support at national and international level to minimize the catastrophic impact on economy. He called for dialogue and diplomacy to address the common challenges of the world.

He said Pakistan People’s Party always stressed prioritizing the issues pertaining to the citizens of Pakistan and rising above the politics in their interest.

