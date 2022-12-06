Advertisement
  • FM Bilawal to embark on three-day Indonesia, Singapore visits
FM Bilawal to embark on three-day Indonesia, Singapore visits
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Indonesia and Singapore
  • He will attend 15th Bali Democracy Forum and International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education
  • He will visit Singapore and hold meetings with officials
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on three-day official visits to Indonesia and Singapore from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Foreign Office said Bilawal will hold a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Bali, Indonesia. He will also attend the 15th Bali Democracy Forum and International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education.

At the Bali Democracy Forum, the foreign minister will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to modern-day challenges.

During his address at the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education, the foreign minister will highlight Pakistan’s efforts for lasting peace and development in Afghanistan, including the importance of equal access to education for all segments of society.

In Singapore, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and will also call on President Halimah Yacob. He will discuss a wide spectrum of bilateral relations during these meetings.

The Foreign Office said the visits to Indonesia and Singapore are a reflection of high priority that Pakistan accords to its relations with ASEAN countries, and its commitment to further strengthen relations with these countries in all areas of mutual interest.

Catch all the Pakistan News


Download The BOL News App


End of Article
