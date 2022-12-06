Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup

Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup matches.

He is said to have traveled to Qatar after receiving an invitation from the Qatari ministry.

The minister will also meet with football fans during his stay in the country.

Advertisement

The Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has arrived in Doha in preparation for Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar.

The Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is said to have traveled to Qatar after receiving an invitation to do so from the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the media sources.

According to Media reports, a few days ago, the Qatari ambassador who is stationed in Pakistan presented Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with an invitation letter during a meeting.

According to the sources, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also meet with football fans while he is in Qatar. This will take place at a football stadium.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain vs Morocco Live score FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score:Spain vs Morocco Live score at Bolnews.com...