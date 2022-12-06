Pakistan regrets India’s decision to deny visas to blind cricket team

Pakistan regretted the non-issuance of visas to its blind cricket team

PBCC said the decision was made on “political grounds”

The T20 Blind World Cup is taking place in India from December 5 to 17

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the decision of the Indian government to decline issuing visas to its blind cricket team squad for the T20 Blind World Cup 2022.

Pakistan deeply regrets the non-issuance of visas to its blind cricket team by India for participation in the third T-20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“As a result of the Indian decision, Pakistani players would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in an international sporting event of special significance,” it said, adding the decision “reflects India’s insensitivity towards promotion of sports meant for differently-abled persons”.

“The sports events must not be politicized. We have conveyed our disappointment to the Indian side,” it added.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) also expressed disappointment at the Indian government’s decision to not issue visas to the blind cricket team, saying New Delhi made the decision on “political grounds”.

PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah said they would be taking up the matter of denial of visas with the World Blind Cricket body to take stern action against India.

With sheer disappointment, he informed that the Pakistan team has been denied visas by India to feature in the T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind.

He said the discriminative act would have serious consequences on Global Blind Cricket and the World Blind Cricket may not allow India to host future International events.

The T20 Blind World Cup is taking place in New Delhi from December 5 to 17. Pakistan, who are top-ranked team in the world, was scheduled to play their opener against South Africa on Tuesday.

Cricket Association for Blind in India released a statement clarifying that Pakistan will not be part of the tournament and a revised schedule will be drawn up.

