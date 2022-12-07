Former federal minister Asad Umar while talking to the media in Rawalpindi said that he did not say anything about the judiciary to criticize anyone.

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has said that PTI is not making any political mistake by dissolving the assemblies.

Former federal minister Asad Umar while talking to the media in Rawalpindi said that he did not say anything about the judiciary to criticize anyone.

He said that the present government is suffering from confusion as the government has delayed importing oil from Russia. He said the incompetent government has wasted eight months.

Asad Umar said that there is a meeting in Zaman Park regarding the dissolution of assemblies, in which Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will take a decision today.

The former federal minister said that PTI is not leaving the field empty by dissolving the assemblies, but the party is coming down on its own. He said the government has wavered on the announcement to dissolve the assemblies and Rana Sanaullah said that PDM will try to save the assemblies in any case.

He further said that PTI is a party of people and the party is going to join them. He said PTI is not making any political mistake by dissolving the assemblies.