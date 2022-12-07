PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Serveries Hospital

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill is undergoing a physical examination in the VVIP ward of Services Hospital.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill has been shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore due to a cough and difficulty in breathing.

PTI leader Shehbaz Gul is undergoing a physical examination in the VVIP ward of Services Hospital.

The Police have been deployed on all the routes of the VVIP ward and barred unauthorized persons from entering the ward. No one except doctors and medical staff can enter the ward.

Hospital sources said that first aid was provided to Shahbaz Gill. A team of senior doctors will examine Shahbaz Gill today.

The sources further said that various tests will be done on Shahbaz Gill and after the report of the tests, a decision will be taken to admit Shahbaz Gill to the hospital or discharge him.