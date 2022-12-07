Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Services Hospital
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Services Hospital

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Services Hospital

Articles
Advertisement
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Services Hospital

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill shifted to Serveries Hospital

Advertisement
  • PTI leader Shehbaz Gill is undergoing a physical examination in the VVIP ward of Services Hospital.
  • The Police have been deployed on all the routes of the VVIP ward and barred unauthorized persons from entering the ward
  • Sources further said that various tests will be done on Shahbaz Gill and after the report of the tests, a decision will be taken to admit Shahbaz Gill to the hospital or discharge him.
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill has been shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore due to a cough and difficulty in breathing.

PTI leader Shehbaz Gul is undergoing a physical examination in the VVIP ward of Services Hospital.

The Police have been deployed on all the routes of the VVIP ward and barred unauthorized persons from entering the ward. No one except doctors and medical staff can enter the ward.

Hospital sources said that first aid was provided to Shahbaz Gill. A team of senior doctors will examine Shahbaz Gill today.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid
Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid

He said several people would be exposed and disgraced in the case....

 

The sources further said that various tests will be done on Shahbaz Gill and after the report of the tests, a decision will be taken to admit Shahbaz Gill to the hospital or discharge him.

Advertisement

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Overcrowded US children's hospitals due to RSV cases
Overcrowded US children's hospitals due to RSV cases
New Alzheimer's drug slows memory loss
New Alzheimer's drug slows memory loss
PM formed committee to increase prices of medicines 
PM formed committee to increase prices of medicines 
Thai monks who test positive for drugs abandon the temple
Thai monks who test positive for drugs abandon the temple
After rare protests, China increases COVID vaccine for the elderly
After rare protests, China increases COVID vaccine for the elderly
China curbs protesters, modifies COVID
China curbs protesters, modifies COVID
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story