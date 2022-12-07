Qureshi says Imran will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies in next few days. Screengrab: Bol News

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the party Chairman Imran Khan has decided to announce the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in next few days.

Qureshi further said that He said that no agreement between the government and PTI could be made regarding the general elections.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons at Zaman Park, Lahore on Wednesday after the meeting of the senior party leaders with Imran Khan.

Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Yasmeen Rashid, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan would dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies in next few days as the country was facing the unprecedented situation.

He said that Imran Khan believed that further delay in dissolving the assemblies would badly affect the country’s interests.

He said that Imran had convinced all parliamentarians, who were fully prepared for the decision.

Qureshi said that they wanted the elections of provincial assemblies before the onset of Ramadan.

He said that the members of Punjab and KP assemblies had been consulted separately, adding that meetings at the divisional levels were also under way.

Qureshi maintained that the people of Pakistan believe that the solution to the present crisis is only snap elections in the country.

He added that the economic situation was getting worse and worse and the things were going out of control.

He further said that Ishaq Dar is putting all responsibilities of economic on former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who was claiming that the country was going to be default.

The PTI senior vice chairman observed that the country’s situation is on the decline day by day, adding that the people were facing severe situation.

He assured that the PTI would not take such step hitting the interest of the country.