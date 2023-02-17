Exercise Spears of Victory concludes at Saudi Arabia

PAF contingent consisted of JF-17 Thunder and F-16.

ISLAMABAD: A contingent of Pakistan Air Force participated in Exercise Spears of Victory, 2023 which has concluded at Air War Centre Dhahran (King Abdulaziz Air Base), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The PAF contingent consisted of pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder and F-16 aircraft which roared in the aerial boundaries of our Muslim brethren country while participating in the exercise.

The exercise also witnessed participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and friendly countries.

Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence) witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF contingent for making the exercise a great success. While interacting with the air and ground crew he said, “The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for an enhanced partnership between Pakistan and friendly countries. International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in security environment and such exercises provide an opportunity to enhance interoperability in the face of shared challenges”.

The third version of the exercise started in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia during the first week of February. Besides, the host country, Saudi Arabia, Air Forces from Bahrain, Greece, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, UK and USA took part in the event.

The exercise aimed at providing an opportunity to enhance interoperability with participating countries. In addition to fostering military relations, the exercise also provided a platform to practice integrated employment of combat & combat support assets along with formulation / validation of tactics against contemporary threats.

The scenario contained a high number of offensive and defensive complex training missions with presence of electronic warfare and air defence systems supplemented with the presence of aggressive fighter aircraft to simulate enemy capabilities.

The exercise profoundly enhanced the operational capability, tactical maneuvering skills, the concept of joint employment, alliance-building among friendly countries and war-time preparedness of the participating air and ground crew.