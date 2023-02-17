Advertisement
  Imran Khan's possible arrest: PTI workers gather at Zaman Park
Imran Khan’s possible arrest: PTI workers gather at Zaman Park

Articles
  • PTI workers gather at Zaman Park against Imran Khan’s possible arrest
  • The court rejected bail plea of Imran Khan in ECP case
  • PTI urged the workers to gather and protect their leader
LAHORE: In view of the possible arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, party workers have encircled Zaman Park declaring the arrest of the PTI chief as their ‘red line’.

The development surfaced after the court rejected the bail of Imran Khan in a case pertaining to a protest outside the ECP office.

The PTI leaders urged the workers and stalwarts last night to gather outside the residence of Imran Khan fearing the possible arrest after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court.

The workers said that they will protect their leader from the arrest. On the other hand, regarding the tense situation in Zaman Park Lahore, Opposition Leader Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh said in his statement that we respect the law and will continue to do so, but will not allow any illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the protest of PTI workers also continued at Karachi Millennium Mall against the possible arrest of Imran Khan in Lahore.

