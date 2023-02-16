PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for quake-hit Turkiye

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaving for quake-hit Turkiye today

Prime Minister will meet the President of Turkey

Prime Minister will also visit the earthquake-affected areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is to leave for a two-day visit to the earthquake-hit Turkiye today and will inspect the relief operations in the country.

According to the details, during this visit, the Prime Minister will meet the President of Turkey and will express his heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives and the massive damage caused by the earthquake.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s determination to stand by the side of the Turkish people in this hour of difficulty and continue all possible support in the ongoing relief efforts.

I am leaving for Türkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours. Advertisement — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 16, 2023

The Prime Minister will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkey during which he will also interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as the survivors of the earthquake.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Turkish President on February 6 and assured him of all possible support for the rescue and relief efforts.

Pertinently, a massive earthquake hit parts of Turkiye and Syria a few days back. At least 93,000 were injured and more than 37000 people died in the quake-hit countries.

