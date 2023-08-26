Imran Khan challenges his bail pleas rejection in IHC

PTI chairman Imran Khan has challenged the rejection of nine bail applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The former prime minister and PTI chief, following the denial of bail pleas in cases involving incidents like the May 9 riots, attacks on the judicial complex, and fake accounts, has submitted nine applications through his lawyer, Salman Safdar, to the Islamabad High Court.

Out of these applications, six were turned down by the Sessions Court, while three faced rejection by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The PTI lawyer, in the petitions presented to the IHC, has requested that the decisions to reject the bail pleas be rendered null and void.

Additionally, the lawyer seeks the IHC’s guidance to have the trial courts reevaluate the cases on their merits and prevent the police from arresting the PTI chairman in connection with these nine cases.

Advertisement

In a related development, the PTI chairman had previously approached the Supreme Court with a petition against the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq.

The petition, filed by Latif Khosa on behalf of the PTI chairman, invoked Article 186-A and called for the transfer of his cases from the Islamabad High Court to the Lahore or Peshawar high courts.

The petitioner also sought an injunction against Justice Aamer Farooq from presiding over the cases involving him.

The PTI Core Committee had announced its intention to approach the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to raise a reference against Justice Aamer Farooq.