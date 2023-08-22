Inspection report reveals inhuman treatment with PTI chairman in Attock Jail

PTI chief expressed concern about the camera violating prison rules.

The Attock Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqatullah Khan during his regular visit reported that a CCTV camera had been placed in front of the jail cell where PTI chairman is held.

This camera compromises privacy during activities like bathing and using the open bathroom.

The judge also inspected other areas of the jail and interviewed various inmates, who seemed content with the basic facilities.

PTI chief expressed concern about the camera violating prison rules.

The judge acknowledged the concern and directed the jail superintendent to address it.

The former prime minister also mentioned difficulties in meeting his wife and lawyers, which the superintendent promised to resolve in accordance with the rules.

The concern expressed by the prisoner is genuine one and is also violation of Rules 257 and 771 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, the judge endorsed in the report.

PTI chairman is currently serving a three-year jail term since August 5 due to a court ruling in the Toshakhana case.