Indian man, son seek refuge in Pakistan from religious persecution

An Indian father and his son have sought refuge in Pakistan, appealing to the authorities for protection after experiencing persecution from individuals described as ‘Hindu extremists’ in their home country.

Mohammad Hasnain, a 70-year-old man, and his 31-year-old son, Ishaq Amir, both residents of New Delhi, made the decision to relocate to Pakistan due to multiple incidents of harassment by ‘Hindu extremists.’

Their journey began on September 5 when they departed for Dubai. Two days later, they obtained visas for Afghanistan, and on September 8, they arrived in Kabul. From there, they flew to Kandahar and proceeded to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak via taxi.

With the assistance of an agent, they entered Pakistan through the Chaman border. Upon their arrival in Pakistan, they hired a Pakistani taxi driver to transport them to Hub, where they then took a rickshaw to reach Karachi. Once in Karachi, they contacted the local police, who subsequently relocated them to an Edhi Centre.

The father and son disclosed that they are currently residing at the Edhi center in Sohrab Goth. They also expressed reluctance to return to India, citing religious persecution against Muslims in their homeland.

The issue of religious discrimination in India has escalated significantly since the ascent to power of the Hindu nationalist party led by Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in 2015.

There have been numerous instances of attacks against religious minorities in India, including Muslims and Christians, in this populous nation. Human rights organizations have accused the Modi administration of fostering religious discrimination which particularly targets religious minorities such as Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs.

